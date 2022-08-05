Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra reports profit jump

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a sharp jump in first-quarter net profit on improved demand for the Indian automaker's passenger vehicles and tractors.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of 21.96 billion rupees ($277.54 million) for the three months ended June 30, up from 4.24 billion a year earlier.

With more than 273,000 bookings, demand for the automotive product portfolio remains strong, said Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director at the Mumbai-headquartered company.

($1 = 79.1250 Indian rupees)

