Indian Authorities Cut Some Drug Exports

Indian authorities limited the export of a list of pharmaceutical ingredients and drugs made from those ingredients on Tuesday, a further signal of the enormous disruption that the outbreak of the new coronavirus is having on the drug supply chain.

Experts say the news isn’t a sign that major drug shortages are coming in the short term, despite the Food and Drug Administration saying on Friday that one U.S. drug already is in shortage due to Covid-19 disruptions.

“It does not seem to be specific enough or broad enough to matter,” said Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal of the Indian government’s limits on drug exports.

The list of affected drugs includes the painkiller paracetamol, the antiviral acyclovir, and others.

The shutdown of Chinese chemical factories amid the Covid-19 epidemic has highlighted the drug industry’s extraordinary reliance on China for the so-called active pharmaceutical ingredients used in its drugs. Approximately 60% of the world’s API is made in China, according to the Sanofi (ticker: SNY) CEO.

India is a major manufacturer of API, but also of the finished drugs made with APIs imported from China. According to Reuters, the Indian government said that drug plants in the country had enough supplies on hand to continue manufacturing drugs for between two and three months.

What this means for American companies and consumers is hard to say. Michael Ganio, director of pharmacy practice and quality at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, a professional group for hospital pharmacists, said the supply chain is too opaque to understand the implications for U.S. consumers of the Indian government’s decision.

“It’s concerning but we don’t know what percent of the U.S. supply is of those drugs is coming from India,” Ganio said. “At least one of the drugs being restricted isn’t even approved for use in the U.S. We also don’t know if any of those are solely sourced from India.”

Generic drug manufacturers Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) and Mylan (MYL) each fell sharply Tuesday, with Teva down 4% and Mylan down 6.8%. The S&P 500 fell 2.7%.

