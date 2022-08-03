Companies

Indian airline IndiGo's parent posts smaller June-qtr loss

BENGALURU, Aug 3 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, posted a smaller loss for the June quarter, as demand for air travel picked up in the country.

The company's loss narrowed to 10.65 billion rupees ($134.46 million) from 31.79 billion rupees in the year-ago quarter, when many Indians avoided flying during the second wave of the pandemic.

($1 = 79.2060 Indian rupees)

