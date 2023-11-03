News & Insights

Commodities

Indian airline IndiGo's operator posts Q2 profit

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

November 03, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds details on results and background in paragraphs 3-8

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Airline IndiGo's operator Interglobe Aviation INGL.NS reported a second-quarter profit on Friday following steady demand for air travel, which offset a rise in expenses.

India's largest carrier reported a quarterly profit of 1.88 billion Indian rupees ($22.59 million), compared to a loss of 15.85 billion rupees.

The July-September quarter is usually weak for Indian carriers with fewer flyers and lower fares, according to analysts.

Still, IndiGo has benefited from troubles at smaller rivals Go First and SpiceJetSPJT.NS.

IndiGo flew 23.3 million passengers, 33% higher than a year earlier and marginally lower than the previous quarter, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, India's aviation watchdog.

Interglobe's revenue rose about 20% to 149.44 billion rupees, while quarterly expenses increased 6%.

Passenger load factor, or the passenger carrying capacity being utilised, improved by 4.1 percentage points to 83.3%.

($1 = 83.2410 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.