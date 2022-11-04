Indian airline IndiGo posts bigger quarterly loss on higher fuel costs

BENGALURU, Nov 4 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd INGL.NS, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, on Friday posted a bigger loss for the second quarter, hit by higher fuel prices and foreign exchange losses.

The company's loss widened to 15.85 billion Indian rupees ($192.60 million) in the July-September quarter, from 14.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

($1 = 82.2930 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

