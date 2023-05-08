News & Insights

Commodities

Indian agri chemicals maker UPL's Q4 profit falls 42% as costs surge

May 08, 2023 — 05:07 am EDT

Written by Meenakshi Maidas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian agriculture chemicals producer UPL Ltd UPLL.NS reported a 42.6% fall in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, hurt by rising raw material costs.

The herbicides and insecticides maker's consolidated net profit fell to 7.92 billion rupees ($96.88 million) for the three months ended March 31 from 13.79 billion rupees a year earlier.

The Mumbai-based company's revenue from operations rose 4.5% to 165.69 billion rupees, with its Latin American operations raking in about 39% of the total revenue. North America came in second with 18.16%

However, this was not enough to offset the 11.2% rise in total expenses to 154.80 billion rupees, with the cost of materials accounting for nearly two-thirds of it at 98.21 billion rupees.

The quarter was impacted by a rapid decline in product prices and delays in the planting season, UPL said. "Decline in post-patent product prices with the ramp-up of supply from China, idle capacity costs..." also impacted the quarter, the company added.

Net debt came in at $2.06 billion as of March 31, 2023, 3% above the company's guidance of $2 billion.

UPL's shares have risen 0.82% this year, compared to a 0.96% gain in benchmark Nifty 50 .NSEI.

Earlier this year, UPL revealed that a $200 million investment in agrochemical maker UPL Sustainable Agri Solutions Ltd was complete and that it planned to use the money to reduce debt.

($1 = 81.7510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema and Janane Venkatraman)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.