Indian agency attaches assets worth $37 mln from Joyalukkas' chairman

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's financial crime agency said on Friday it conducted searches and attached assets worth 3.06 billion rupees ($36.98 million) belonging to Joy Alukkas Verghese, the chairman of jeweller Joyalukkas, in a money laundering case.

($1 = 82.7380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

