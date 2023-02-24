Indian agency attaches assets worth $37 mln from Joyalukkas' chairman

February 24, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - India's financial crime agency said on Friday it conducted searches and attached assets worth 3.06 billion rupees ($36.98 million) belonging to Joy Alukkas Verghese, the chairman of jeweller Joyalukkas, in a money laundering case.

($1 = 82.7380 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.