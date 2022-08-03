Indian agency accuses Vivo of $280 million tax evasion

Contributor
M. Sriram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

An Indian government agency has accused Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion Indian rupees ($280 million), it said in a statement.

The tax evasion allegation is India's second this week against a Chinese phone-maker.

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) detected customs duty evasion, following which it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India, the statement said.

A show cause notice is a formal demand for an accused party to justify themselves.

The DRI's investigation led to the finding of "incriminating evidence indicating wilful mis-declaration in the description of certain items imported," the statement said.

Vivo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last month, Reuters reported India's financial crime-fighting agency, the Enforcement Directorate, raided Vivo.

On Tuesday, the DRI issued a show-cause notice to Oppo, another Chinese phone-maker, demanding duty of 44 billion Indian rupees ($556.57 million).

($1 = 79.1660 Indian rupees)

