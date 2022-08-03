Indian agency accuses Vivo of $280 million tax evasion

By M. Sriram

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - An Indian government agency has accused Chinese-owned Vivo Mobile of evading taxes worth 22.1 billion Indian rupees ($280 million), it said in a statement

India's Directorate of Revenue Intelligence detected customs duty evasion, following which it has issued a show cause notice to Vivo India, the statement said.

Vivo India did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 79.1660 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by M. Sriram; editing by Jason Neely)

