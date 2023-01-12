Markets

Indian agency accuses Samsung of $212 mln customs duty evasion-ET

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

January 12, 2023 — 12:25 am EST

Written by Anuran Sadhu for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - An Indian government agency has accused the local unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS of evading import taxes worth 17.28 billion rupees ($212 million) by misclassifying a product, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said Samsung India Electronics Ltd misclassified networking devices called remote radio heads to avail undue exemption of basic customs duty, the Economic Times reported.

The agency sent Samsung India and PricewaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd (PwC), which was hired to classify the network equipment, a show cause notice, the report said.

Samsung, PwC and India's finance ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. ($1 = 81.6300 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Anuran.Sadhu@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8697274436;))

