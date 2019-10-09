Indiabulls USD bonds tumble after RBI rejects merger with LVB

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (IFR) - Indiabulls Housing Finance's dollar bonds plunged to a record low Thursday morning after the company's proposed merger with troubled lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank was blocked by India's central bank.

The cash price on the housing finance company's US$350m 6.375% 2022 bonds tumbled to 67.0/73 from 79.25 yesterday to yield 16.428%, according to Refinitiv data.

Following the Reserve Bank of India's announcement on October 9 that it had rejected the merger application, Indiabulls said in a release that it will focus on the growth of its core business in housing finance.

It said it has net worth of approximately Rs190bn (US$2.7bn), healthy liquidity and a cash balance of over Rs180bn as of October 10. It said its board will meet on October 14 to consider a buyback of shares.

Last week, Indiabulls tried to allay investor concerns about its liquidity position by offering to buy back some of its rupee bonds just a few days before their maturity.

It has also been forced to deny allegations of financial irregularities, many of them easily disprovable with public information, after two individuals filed petitions in court this year.

The RBI imposed lending curbs on Lakshmi Vilas Bank on September 30, putting it under "prompt corrective action" because of the high amount of bad loans on its books and a negative returns on assets for two consecutive years.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

