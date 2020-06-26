Indiabulls Housing Finance plans Rs10bn bonds

MUMBAI, June 26 (IFR) - Indiabulls Housing Finance is targeting up to Rs10bn (US$132m) from bonds maturing on December 30 2021, according to market sources.

The non-bank lender has asked investors to place bids on June 29 from 9:00am to 2:00pm India time.

It is eyeing Rs1bn plus a greenshoe amount of Rs9bn from rupee notes rated AA by Care and Crisil.

Trust Capital is said to be the lead arranger for the bonds.

The issuer is yet to make an official announcement on the planned bond sale.

(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; Editing by David Holland)

