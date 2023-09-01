Indiabulls Housing Finance (NSE:IBULHSGFIN) Price Target Increased by 14.44% to 105.06

The average one-year price target for Indiabulls Housing Finance (NSE:IBULHSGFIN) has been revised to 105.06 / share. This is an increase of 14.44% from the prior estimate of 91.80 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 104.03 to a high of 108.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 44.27% from the latest reported closing price of 188.50 / share.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Maintains 0.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indiabulls Housing Finance. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBULHSGFIN is 0.05%, an increase of 30.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.42% to 30,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 5,605K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,631K shares, representing an increase of 17.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 33.91% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,850K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,631K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,308K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,220K shares, representing an increase of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 16.46% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,164K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

