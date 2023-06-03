Indiabulls Housing Finance (NSE:IBULHSGFIN) Price Target Decreased by 44.62% to 91.80

The average one-year price target for Indiabulls Housing Finance (NSE:IBULHSGFIN) has been revised to 91.80 / share. This is an decrease of 44.62% from the prior estimate of 165.75 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 90.90 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.24% from the latest reported closing price of 115.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Indiabulls Housing Finance. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 17.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IBULHSGFIN is 0.04%, a decrease of 22.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.61% to 28,027K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,850K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares, representing a decrease of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 22.63% over the last quarter.

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 4,631K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,535K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 37.99% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,631K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,764K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 20.10% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 3,220K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,817K shares, representing an increase of 12.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 23.69% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,164K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,880K shares, representing an increase of 13.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IBULHSGFIN by 5.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.