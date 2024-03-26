News & Insights

Indiabulls Housing Finance accepts bids for dollar bonds, bankers say

March 26, 2024 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Bhakti Tambe for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance INBF.NS has accepted bids worth $350 million for dollar-denominated social bonds maturing in three years and three months, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 9.70% to investors, lower than the initial guidance of 9.95%, the bankers said.

Barclays, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, Elara Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Nuvama and UBS are the joint bookrunners for the issue.

The bonds will be rated B by S&P and the proceeds will be used for activities such as onward lending, the bankers said.

(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((bhakti.tambe@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.