Indiabulls Housing Finance accepts bids for dollar bonds, bankers say

MUMBAI, March 27 (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance INBF.NS has accepted bids worth $350 million for dollar-denominated social bonds maturing in three years and three months, two merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The non-banking finance company will pay a coupon of 9.70% to investors, lower than the initial guidance of 9.95%, the bankers said.
Barclays, CLSA, Deutsche Bank, Elara Capital, Emirates NBD Capital, Nuvama and UBS are the joint bookrunners for the issue.
The bonds will be rated B by S&P and the proceeds will be used for activities such as onward lending, the bankers said.
(Reporting by Bhakti Tambe; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)
