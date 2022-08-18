India yields tad higher ahead of new 10-year bond sale

Contributor
Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Indian government bond yields inched higher on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India highlighted inflation concerns, while traders remained focused on upcoming debt supply, including a new 10-year note.

MUMBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Indian government bond yields inched higher on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India highlighted inflation concerns, while traders remained focused on upcoming debt supply, including a new 10-year note.

India's central government will sell bonds worth 330 billion Indian rupees ($4.14 billion) in an auction that includes a new 10-year bond worth 130 billion rupees.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield IN065432G=CC was at 7.2593% as of 0340 GMT. The yield rose 6 basis points on Thursday to end at 7.2421%.

($1 = 79.7450 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Dharamraj Lalit Dhutia Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((DharamrajLalit.Dhutia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More