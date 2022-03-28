India working to secure steady supplies of coking coal, says official

Contributor
Neha Arora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

India is trying to ensure steady supplies of coking coal for domestic steel companies, the top civil servant at the Ministry of Steel said on Monday.

NEW DELHI, March 28 (Reuters) - India is trying to ensure steady supplies of coking coal for domestic steel companies, the top civil servant at the Ministry of Steel said on Monday.

Indian steel companies are reeling from the impact of high global prices of coking coal, used in steelmaking, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Indian steel companies are already in touch with Russia's coking coal suppliers but the Indian government is also trying to help steelmakers secure supplies of the raw material, the ministry's Sanjay Kumar Singh told Reuters.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters