India wholesale prices fell 4.12% in June

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices fell 4.12% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for June would fall 3.60%. Wholesale prices have fallen for three straight months.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Tom Hogue)

