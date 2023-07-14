News & Insights

India wholesale prices fell 4.12% in June

July 14, 2023 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, July 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale prices fell 4.12% year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for June would fall 3.60%. Wholesale prices have fallen for three straight months.

