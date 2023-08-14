India wholesale price index fell 1.36% in July

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index fell 1.36% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for July would fall 2.70%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

