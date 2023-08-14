News & Insights

Commodities

India wholesale price index fell 1.36% in July

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 14, 2023 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by Aftab Ahmed for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - India's wholesale price index fell 1.36% year-on-year in July, government data showed on Monday.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated the wholesale price index for July would fall 2.70%.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.