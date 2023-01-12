Commodities

India wheat output likely to cross 112 million tonnes in 2022-23: govt source

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

January 12, 2023 — 03:08 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's wheat output in 2022-23 is likely to cross 112 million tonnes, a top government source said on Thursday.

"We've reviewed the crop situation and the current cold wave condition is quite favourable for the wheat crop," the source, who didn’t wish to be identified in line with official rules, said.

Reuters reported earlier this week that the country's wheat production is set to jump to a record after all-time high prices prompted farmers to expand planting areas with high-yielding varieties and good weather conditions.

(Reporting Mayank Bhardwaj, writing by Shilpa Jamkhandikar; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((shilpa.jamkhandikar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.