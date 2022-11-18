Commodities

India wheat area so far rises 15% y/y on record prices

Credit: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE

November 18, 2022 — 01:52 am EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

MUMBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 10.1 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 15% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday.

Farmers have also increased area under rapeseed, the key winter-sown oilseed, to 6.3 million hectares as of Nov. 18, up from last year's 5.5 million hectares, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare said in a statement.

