India weighs appeal panel for social media takedowns

NEW DELHI, June 2 (Reuters) - India is considering whether to set up an appellate panel to hear grievances by social media users against operators' decisions to take down content, the information technology ministry said on Thursday.

The remarks came in a document seeking public comment on amendments to IT rules that took effect last year, aiming to regulate content and spur firms to respond faster to legal requests to remove posts and give details of message originators.

