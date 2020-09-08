India weighing Russian offer for Sputnik-V vaccine trial, manufacturing - official

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - India has received an offer from Russia to conduct a trial and manufacture its "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine, with several Indian companies currently studying the proposal, an Indian government official said on Tuesday.

"The government of India attaches great importance to this offer of partnership from a friend," said V. K. Paul, member of the Indian federal government think-tank NITI Aayog.

The outcome of discussions on the offer were expected soon, he added.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.