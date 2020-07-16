India, U.S. discuss possibility of free trade pact - India trade minister
NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - India and the United States on Thursday discussed the "possibility" of a free trade pact, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.
India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross exchanged views "on the ongoing India-U.S. trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues", the statement said.
(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Alison Williams)
