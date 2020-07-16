US Markets

India, U.S. discuss possibility of free trade pact - India trade minister

Contributor
Neha Arora Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

India and the United States on Thursday discussed the "possibility" of a free trade pact, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

NEW DELHI, July 16 (Reuters) - India and the United States on Thursday discussed the "possibility" of a free trade pact, India's Commerce and Industry Ministry said in a statement.

India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross exchanged views "on the ongoing India-U.S. trade discussions and appreciated the substantial progress made by both sides on most of the outstanding issues", the statement said.

(Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Alison Williams)

((mayank.bhardwaj@thomsonreuters.com; +91-11-4954 8030; Twitter: @MayankBhardwaj9; Reuters Messaging: mayank.bhardwaj.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    Jul 7, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular