Commodities

India trims import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 5%

Contributor
Rajendra Jadhav Reuters
Published

India slashed import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 5% from 7.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

MUMBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India slashed import duty on cut and polished diamonds to 5% from 7.5% earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

The South Asian country is the world's biggest importer of rough diamonds and exports the precious stones after processing.

"Reduction in import duty on cut & polished diamonds to 5% will further help in strengthening the sector and retain its leadership position," Colin Shah, chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular