India tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment

February 24, 2023 — 02:13 am EST

By Arpan Chaturvedi

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal said on Friday it put on hold insolvency proceedings initiated against media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NSby a bankruptcy court over a loan default.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.1% on the news.

The stay comes after Zee had challenged the order in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday.

It had told the tribunal on Friday that its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T, will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

