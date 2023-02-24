India tribunal stays insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment

By Arpan Chaturvedi

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal said on Friday it put on hold insolvency proceedings initiated against media company Zee Entertainment Enterprises ZEE.NSby a bankruptcy court over a loan default.

Shares of the company rose as much as 3.1% on the news.

The stay comes after Zee had challenged the order in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Thursday.

It had told the tribunal on Friday that its merger with a local unit of Japan's Sony Group Corp 6758.T, will "get stuck" due to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Indian company.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sethuraman.NR@thomsonreuters.com; (+91 8061822737); Reuters Messaging: nallur.sethuraman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.