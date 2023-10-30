India tribunal lifts ban on Zee's Goenka on holding key positions

Updates shares and adds background throughout

Oct 30 (Reuters) - An Indian tribunal on Monday lifted the ban on Zee Entertainment ZEE.NS top boss Punit Goenka to hold board positions in any of the four Zee Group companies, paving the way for him to resume the proposed role in the planned merger between Zee and the Indian unit of Japan's Sony Group 6758.T.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal said Goenka will cooperate with any further investigation by the regulator.

In August, the country's markets regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), had barred Goenka and Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra from holding positions in Zee company boards alleging they were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders. The duo had denied all wrongdoings.

Zee did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on Monday's order.

In 2021, Zee Group had announced a merger of Zee with Sony's Indian business, but the move was delayed due to an interim SEBI order which had restrained Goenka from directorships of any listed companies.

Zee Entertainment shares, which rose as much as 3.7% after the order, closed up 0.6%.

Late last month, Sony had said that the merger, which had an initial deadline of September, would take a few more months to complete, without elaborating details.

In August, India's company tribunal had approved the merger, paving the way for a $10 billion media and entertainment company.

(Reporting by Jayshree P Upadhyay and Indranil Sarkar; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Maju Samuel)

((Jayshree.Pyasi@thomsonreuters.com; 9920092491; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @jaysh88))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.