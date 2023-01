BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's national company law tribunal has allowed the ownership of carrier Jet Airways to be transferred to the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, news channel CNBC TV 18 reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

