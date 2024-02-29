India top court rejects Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite Copper's smelting unit, source says

BENGALURU, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India's top court, on Thursday, rejected miner Vedanta's VDAN.NS plea to reopen the Sterlite Copper's smelting unit in southern India, a source familiar with the order told Reuters.

Sterlite Copper was forced to shut the 400,000-tonne-per-year smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi by Tamil Nadu state in 2019 after police killed 13 demonstrators protesting against the plant.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

