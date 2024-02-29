News & Insights

India top court rejects Vedanta's plea to reopen Sterlite Copper's smelting unit, source says

Credit: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

February 29, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Arpan Chaturvedi and Yagnoseni Das for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 29 (Reuters) - India's top court, on Thursday, rejected miner Vedanta's VDAN.NS plea to reopen the Sterlite Copper's smelting unit in southern India, a source familiar with the order told Reuters.

Sterlite Copper was forced to shut the 400,000-tonne-per-year smelter in the port city of Thoothukudi by Tamil Nadu state in 2019 after police killed 13 demonstrators protesting against the plant.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Yagnoseni Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Yagnoseni.Das@thomsonreuters.com; +91 6001289066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.