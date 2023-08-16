News & Insights

India to take medium-term view to curb inflation - Business Standard

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 16, 2023 — 11:11 pm EDT

Written by Hritam Mukherjee for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Aug 17 (Reuters) - India will take a medium-term view to intensify efforts to ease inflation pressures and avoid any knee-jerk reaction to transitory price increases, finance secretary T V Somanathan told Business Standard newspaper on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

Tags

Reuters
