India to sort out issues for inclusion of bonds in global bond indices - minister

NEW DELHI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - India's finance minister on Thursday said that the government will sort out issues relating to inclusion of the country's bonds in global bond indices, a move that could pave way for attracting foreign investors to India's growing debt market.

India's efforts since 2019 towards getting its sovereign bonds included in global bond indexes have been delayed by certain demands of index providers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. relating to tax issues, according to government officials.

"We will take it forward," Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters, adding that issues will be sorted out soon.

India has one of the largest bond markets among emerging-market economies with more than $800 billion in debt stock.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Writing by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((manoj.kumar@thomsonreuters.com; +91(11) 49548029;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.