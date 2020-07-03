India to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China

Contributor
Sudarshan Varadhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

Indian companies will need government permission to import power supply equipment and components from China, which the government will inspect to assess cyber threat risks, according to an order by the power ministry.

CHENNAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Indian companies will need government permission to import power supply equipment and components from China, which the government will inspect to assess cyber threat risks, according to an order by the power ministry.

The ministry said the order was intended "to protect the security, integrity and reliability of the strategically important and critical power supply system and network".

Indian and Chinese troops clashed last month on their disputed border.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Sudarshan.Varadhan@thomsonreuters.com; +919810393152; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sudvaradhan @sudvaradhan;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters