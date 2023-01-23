India to roll out 4G, 5G stacks this year, export next year - minister

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India will roll out end-to-end 4G and 5G stacks on 50,000 to 70,000 telecom towers this year and offer the technology for exports next year, the electronics and information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said at a conference on Monday.

