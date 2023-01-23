India to roll out 4G, 5G stacks this year, export next year - minister

Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

January 23, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Shivangi Acharya for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - India will roll out end-to-end 4G and 5G stacks on 50,000 to 70,000 telecom towers this year and offer the technology for exports next year, the electronics and information technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said at a conference on Monday.

(Reporting by Shivangi Acharya, writing by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)

((tanvi.mehta@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/TanviMehta710;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.