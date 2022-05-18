India to rexamine BPCL divestment after planned expansion - source

Contributor
Nidhi Verma Reuters
Published

India's government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some projects, a source told reporters on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI, May 18 (Reuters) - India's government will have another look at plans for the divestment of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) BPCL.NS after the state-run refiner completes the planned expansion of some projects, a source told reporters on Wednesday.

The government put the privatisation of BPCL on hold as it only got a single bid, the source, who did not want to be named, said.

On Tuesday, Reuters reported the government is considering selling up to a quarter of BPCL after failing to attract suitors for the whole firm.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Aftab.Ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; +91 99109 33884; Reuters Messaging: twitter: @aftabahmed00))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More