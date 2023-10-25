News & Insights

India to resume some visa services in Canada

October 25, 2023 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India will resume some visa services in Canada with effect from Oct. 26, its High Commission said on Wednesday, in a move that could reduce tensions caused by the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada.

India last month suspended new visas for Canadians and asked Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cited what he said was credible evidence of a potential link between Indian agents and the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, in a Vancouver suburb in June. Canada subsequently withdrew 41 diplomats.

India denies any connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday, the Indian High Commission said it had decided to resume issuing some categories of visas after reviewing the security situation and taking into account recent Canadian measures, which it did not enumerate.

It said it would resume issuing standard entry visas as well as business, medical and conference visas.

Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Kevin Liffey

