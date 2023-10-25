News & Insights

India to resume some visa services in Canada

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

October 25, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Oct 25 (Reuters) - India will resume some visa services in Canada with effect from October 26th, the country's High Commission in Canada said on Wednesday.

India will resume visa services for entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa, the High Commission said.

