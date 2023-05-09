News & Insights

TSEM

India to reopen process for $10 bln in chip incentives -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

May 09, 2023 — 10:15 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Adds details from the Bloomberg report and background

May 10 (Reuters) - India plans to reopen the application process for $10 billion in incentives and assistance to encourage chip manufacturing, as previously announced projects are taking too long, Bloomberg News said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

India is keeping the process open-ended, doing away with a previous 45-day requirement to submit applications, the report said.

The South Asian country now plans to allow companies to apply again and is set to accept applications until its budgeted $10 billion in incentives is exhausted, the report said.

The previously announced short window for applications led to just a few applicants for the scheme, including a partnership between Vedanta Resources Ltd and Taiwan's Foxconn 2317.TW, and a consortium that includes Tower Semiconductor LtdTSEM.TA, Bloomberg said.

Last September, Vedanta and Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, signed a pact with the western Indian state of Gujarat to invest $19.5 billion to set up semiconductor and display production plants.

India announced the incentives to help make the country a key player in the global chip supply chain.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSEM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.