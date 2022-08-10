Commodities

India to remove fare caps imposed on airlines from Aug 31

Contributor
Aditi Shah Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave

NEW DELHI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - India will remove the fare caps it imposed on domestic airlines in 2020 during the pandemic on Aug. 31, the country's civil aviation ministry said on Wednesday, lifting restrictions on ticket prices.

The government, in a rare move, had regulated fares by imposing a minimum and maximum band based on the flight's duration to prevent ticket prices from spiking due to pent-up demand arising from an easing of restrictions on air travel.

