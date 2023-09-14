India to release more wheat stocks to reduce prices

NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India will release more wheat stocks into the open market to curb prices during the coming festive season, food secretary Sanjeev Chopra told reporters on Thursday.

He also mentioned that the country possesses sufficient sugar supplies to meet festival-related demand, addressing concerns about domestic prices that have reached their highest levels in six years.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj Editing by David Goodman)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.