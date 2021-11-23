India to release 5 mln bbls oil from strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers

NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - India willl release 5 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves in coordination with other buyers including the United States, China, Japan and South Korea, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The move is part of efforts led by U.S. President Joe Biden's for a coordinated release of stockpiles, seen as a warning to the OPEC+ to pump more oil to tackle rising inflation in major economies like the United States, China and others.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Giles Elgood)

