India to prepare a 'whitelist' of digital lending apps

MUMBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Indian government is stepping up scrutiny on digital lending apps in an attempt to weed out ones which indulge in unethical lending and recovery practices, the government said in a notification on Friday.

The central bank has been asked to prepare a list of legal digital lending apps while the government will help ensure that only such apps conduct lending, it said.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; editing by Jason Neely)

