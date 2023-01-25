India to offer 3 mln tonnes wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices - government source

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - India will provide 3 million tonnes of wheat to bulk consumers such as flour millers, as part of efforts to bring down prices, which jumped to a record high on Wednesday, a government official told Reuters.

The allocation is more than traders' expectations of around 2 million tonnes. The market was waiting for government permission for nearly two months as supplies dwindled at the tail end of the wheat marketing year even as demand surged.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav, Editing by Louise Heavens)

