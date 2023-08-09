India to offer 2.5 mln tonnes of rice, 5 mln tonnes of wheat for bulk consumers - food secy

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India has decided to offer 2.5 million tonnes of rice and 5 million tonnes of wheat for bulk consumers, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation has adequate stock of both grains, he added.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Sakshi.Dayal@thomsonreuters.com;))

