India to offer 2.5 mln tonnes of rice, 5 mln tonnes of wheat for bulk consumers - food secy

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCIS MASCARENHAS

August 09, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Written by Mayank Bhardwaj for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - India has decided to offer 2.5 million tonnes of rice and 5 million tonnes of wheat for bulk consumers, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Wednesday.

The South Asian nation has adequate stock of both grains, he added.

