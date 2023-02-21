Commodities

India to offer 2 mln tonnes of wheat to cool market prices

February 21, 2023 — 05:59 am EST

Written by Shivam Patel for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India will offer a further 2 million tonnes of wheat in the open market to cool down prices, the government said on Tuesday.

The government has so far decided to offload a total of 5 million tonnes of wheat this year. India is the world's biggest consumer of the grain and its second biggest producer.

