India to offer 2 mln tonnes of wheat to cool market prices

NEW DELHI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - India will offer a further 2 million tonnes of wheat in the open market to cool down prices, the government said on Tuesday.

The government has so far decided to offload a total of 5 million tonnes of wheat this year. India is the world's biggest consumer of the grain and its second biggest producer.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

