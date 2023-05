BENGALURU, May 19 (Reuters) - India plans to mandate the use of 1% sustainable aviation fuels for airlines by 2025, the country's oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma in New Delhi; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 80 6210 0487;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.