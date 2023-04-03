India to issue tenders for 250 GW of new renewable capacity by March 2028

April 03, 2023 — 12:06 am EDT

Written by Sarita Chaganti Singh for Reuters ->

NEW DELHI, April 3 (Reuters) - India will issue tenders for the installation of 250 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by March 2028, the country's renewable energy ministry said in a memo reviewed by Reuters.

The world's third-largest greenhouse gas emitter will issue tenders to install 15 GW of renewable energy capacity each in the first two quarters of this fiscal year ending March 2024, followed by bids for 10 GW in the next two quarters, according to the memo.

