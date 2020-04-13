India to issue sovereign gold bonds with interest rate of 2.5% - govt

Contributor
Nupur Anand Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ajay Verma

India will issue sovereign gold bonds from April onward offering an annual interest rate of 2.50% to domestic investors, a government statement said on Monday.

MUMBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - India will issue sovereign gold bonds from April onward offering an annual interest rate of 2.50% to domestic investors, a government statement said on Monday.

The bonds will be issued in six tranches until September, and will be sold through banks and designated post offices as part of the government's market-borrowing programme.

The bonds will have a tenor of eight years but investors will have the option to exit after the fifth year.

India's gold imports have plunged more than 73% year-on-year in March as record prices and the lockdown related to coronavirus squeezed retail demand.

(Reporting by Nupur Anand; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Nupur.Anand@thomsonreuters.com; +9122 68414388;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More