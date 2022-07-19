India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 bln -report

NEW DELHI, July 19 (Reuters) - India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi's envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.

"The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka's requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis," said Gopal Baglay, India's high commissioner in Sri Lanka.

"We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium- and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy."

