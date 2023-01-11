Commodities

India to halt duty free soyoil imports from April 1

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 11, 2023 — 08:00 pm EST

Written by Rajendra Jadhav for Reuters ->

Repeats without changes

MUMBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - India will halt duty free imports of crude soyoil from April 1, the government said on Wednesday, as the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils tries to support local oilseed farmers.

New Delhi in May 2022 allowed duty free imports of 2 million tonnes of soyoil in 2022/23 and had initially planned another 2 million tonnes of duty free imports in 2023/24.

The government will continue duty free imports of 2 million tonnes of crude sunflower oil in the current and the next fiscal year to March 2024, the government said.

India imports soyoil mainly from Argentina, Brazil and the United States and sources sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine.

The discontinuation in duty free imports would help rival palm oil, which attracts import duties, said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trade house.

"Palm oil will find a level playing field. Sunflower oil will also become attractive," he said.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

((rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-68414378 ; Reuters Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.