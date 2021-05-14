India to get second batch of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine by end of week -RDIF

The Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Friday it expects the second batch of its Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to India by the end of the week.

"Inoculations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad today followed the arrival of the first batch of the vaccine in India on May 1," the RDIF said in a statement. "The second batch of Sputnik V is expected to arrive in India by the end of the week."

